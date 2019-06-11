Fitness app Strava figured out one deceptively simple way to grow your business: solve a real problem

Over 41 million athletes use the GPS-enabled fitness tracking app-meets-social network Strava, and about a million more join each month. CEO James Quarles, who previously was a vice president at Instagram and a regional director at Facebook, shared his tips on how content, product and business can each play a role in turbo-charging growth. A good starting place, he says, is to focus on solving a real problem.

In this second video of our members-only series featuring advice from Quarles on how to successfully launch and grow a start-up, Quarles discusses the pitfalls of trying to copy established companies, and why you shouldn’t cut corners when you look for ways to grow.

In the first video in this series, Quarles explains why you should keep your start-up’s focus as narrow as possible.