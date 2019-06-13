Since 2017, James Quarles has run Strava, a fitness tracking app that sees a million new athletes join every month. In the fourth video of our members-only series on how to start and grow a business anchored in an online community, Quarles explains how Strava’s members are more likely to remain committed to their fitness regimen when they actually go offline and do something with a friend or group.
In earlier episodes of this series, Quarles shared the secret sauce that binds online communities together, explored why your start-up should focus on solving a real problem, and how the things that motivate people can offer a foundation for a viable business.