To round out Quartz members-only four-part video series on how to start and grow a community-based business, Quarles curated a syllabus of further reading, watching, listening, and activities for those days when you’re seeking inspiration.

James Quarles is CEO of Strava, a fitness tracking app with 41 million users and a million athletes joining each month.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Membership will also get you: