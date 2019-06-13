Meghan Spillane is a partner at Goodwin, an international law firm. She works in the firm’s digital currency and blockchain technology practice, as well as its securities, white collar & business litigation group. Spillane regularly interacts with SEC staff and provides counsel to clients on how to structure digital assets prior to the launch of blockchain platforms. This area has become particularly sensitive as the SEC appears to be taking a harder look at whether crypto tokens violate the Howey test, which is used to determine whether a financial instrument is an “investment contract.” This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Quartz: What do you enjoy about your job? And what’s kept you so engaged with this space?