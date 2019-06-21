CBD is evolving at a breakneck speed. An industry that was not on most analysts’ radars just a few years ago is projected to earn around $5.7 billion in the US this year—a nearly tenfold increase since 2018. Those numbers are pushing regulators and researchers to keep up, so the news is coming fast and furious. Here are some resources to help you continue following the rapidly unfolding story of CBD.

Cannabis news is a category unto itself, with publications including Marijuana Business Daily, Cannabis Wire, Marijuana Moment, and Hemp Industry Daily covering the business in addition to the mainstream media. For a daily roundup, I like Mona Zhang‘s email newsletter Word on the Tree.

For deeper business analysis, The Brightfield Group specializes in the CBD and cannabis markets in the US, as do New Frontier Data and BDS Analytics. (Those figures up top come from Brightfield.) BDS also has a new tool (which I have not tried) specifically for monitoring the CBD market. The financial firm Cowen and Company was the first major Wall Street player to cover cannabis by a long-shot, as you may know from our Q&A with managing director and senior research analyst Vivien Cowen—arguably the OG of cannabis analysts. Cowen’s “Collective View of CBD” report is especially illuminating.