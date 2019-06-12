Fending off leakers, Google unveils the new Pixel 4

Pretty much as soon as 2019 rolled around, leaked images pointing to what Google’s next Pixel smartphone will look like were put into circulation.

A recent video suggested, that much like the next iPhone, the back of the Pixel 4 would have a large square block on the back for the camera module. Now, instead of standing by for months as speculation built up and the public waited to see if the leaks were true, Google decided to just release an image itself:

There doesn’t seem to be much else that Google is ready to share yet. The company tends to launch new products in the fall, releasing the well-received Pixel 3 and 3 XL last October. (It also released a more affordable version of its smaller 3a phone last month.)

Google wasn’t immediately available to comment on when we’ll hear or see more about the device.

Perhaps this is part of a growing trend. Google may just want to get ahead of its own story, which can be effective, as the band Radiohead demonstrated earlier this week, The group fronted by Thom Yorke decided that instead of being blackmailed into paying to recover hours of stolen unreleased 1990s material, it would simply release the music and give the proceeds to charity,

Google could be taking a page from that playbook. Or maybe the Pixel 4 really is nearly ready to go.