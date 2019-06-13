A bunch of new MacBooks seem to be on the way

If you’ve been holding out on buying a new MacBook for fear that a new Apple laptop may be just around the corner, you may have been right.

A group of seven unnamed portable Apple computers were found registered today (June 13) in regulatory filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission, MacRumors reported. Filings like these have previously been precursors to new Apple products dropping in the next few months, according to The Verge.

While there’s no information on the new computers listed in the filing, beyond the fact that they’re currently running macOS Mojave (rather than the forthcoming macOS Catalina). But as MacRumors points out, it’s been a while since there’s been a refresh of the 12-inch MacBook laptop, and about eight months since the MacBook Air was refreshed. (A new MacBook Pro, with updated internals, was released last month.)

Apple’s latest MacBook Pros are supposed to have finally fixed the stuck and unresponsive keys that have plagued the keyboards on just about every Mac laptop released in the last few years. But at the same time as it released the new laptops, Apple announced it was extending the repair service it offered on older affected Macs to its brand new computers, which doesn’t really inspire confidence that Apple has actually fixed the keyboard problem.

Hopefully whatever new Macs do ship soon—there’s talk of a redesigned MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display—their owners will actually be able to make use of every key they come with.