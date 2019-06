This story is part of an ongoing series on how China is reshaping our world.

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, the streets are lined with phone shops with bright blue signs that read “Tecno.” It’s a popular phone brand in Africa, owned by Chinese phone manufacturer Transsion.

The Shenzhen-based company has quietly taken over the African phone market, beating its larger global competitors on a continent of more than one billion people.