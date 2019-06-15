Hong Kong has pulled off an amazing win against a dire threat to its freedoms

This is a developing story and will update.

The odds were long but the million people who turned out last Sunday—and the tens of thousands who circled government offices—did it. Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam today (June 15) said she had decided to indefinitely suspend a controversial extradition bill that would have made it possible to extradite people from the city to the mainland to face trial.

“In the last week tens of thousands of people took place in processions and marches,” said Lam. “Serious conflicts broke out… We have to take into account the prevailing consensus. First of all we need to restore peace and order in Hong Kong.”

She thanked pro-establishment lawmakers for sharing their views with her in public and in private, urging her to “pause and think” about the wisdom of moving forward. No deadline would be set to resume the bill, she said, and instead the government would “listen to all views” with a “humble” attitude.

The announcement came after a week that saw thousands of young people occupy the city’s central government district in scenes reminiscent of 2014’s pro-democracy protests, known as the Umbrella Movement, demanding the law be scrapped. Clashes broke out between some of the protesters and riot police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators.

By yesterday, a top adviser to Lam and pro-Beijing lawmakers were expressing concern about pressing ahead with the bill in face of such opposition. Last night, Lam conferred with Han Zheng, Beijing’s point man for Hong Kong affairs, and cabinet officials until midnight, according to the Hong Kong Free Press newspaper.

This morning, rumors swirled the bill was set to be indefinitely postponed, similar to what happened with a feared piece of national security legislation in 2003.

The need to amend the city’s current extradition laws, which don’t allow for suspects to be sent to the mainland, ostensibly arose earlier this year because of the case of a Hong Kong man who murdered his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan, and then returned here, where he could not be tried for murder. He is presently serving time on money laundering charges for misusing his girlfriend’s ATM card in Hong Kong, and confessed in court to the killing.

But civil society groups and lawyers quickly warned that the overhaul of Hong Kong’s extradition laws posed the most dire threat yet to the city’s legal independence and freedoms, enshrined under the “one country, two systems” framework since the former British colony returned to Chinese sovereignty more than two decades ago. Opponents warned of “legalized kidnapping,” referring to the Hong Kong booksellers who were abducted by Chinese agents and taken to mainland in 2015. Many foreign countries also expressed grave reservations about the legislation.

Hong Kong’s struggles against this bill have been a remarkable lesson in the resilience required to face creeping authoritarianism. Protesters focused on the vital role of taking action to be heard, rather than dwelling on the likely outcome. One protester among the many who were out last Sunday said he was not hopeful the government would listen to them. But he said he had to come out regardless, calling the struggle against the bill the “last fight” for Hong Kong.

Victory seemed unlikely as recently as Monday, when Lam vowed to press ahead with the bill a day after a million people gathered against it— bu the tide turned after Occupy 2.0.