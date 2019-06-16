The Cannes Lions advertising conference—or, International Festival of Creativity, if you will—takes place this week on the French Riviera.

Quartz/Alicia Gearty

Our correspondents will scour the beaches, villas, and yachts collecting news, gossip, and celebrity sightings throughout the week. As always, we expect to encounter our fair share of jargon along the way.

In that spirit, we present our fourth-annual installment of Cannes Lions bingo, featuring the hottest buzzwords in the world of advertising and marketing. (Here are the cards from 2016, 2017, and 2018, to relive the memories.)

