TIMING IS EVERYTHING

When to go can be as important as where

Member exclusive by Sam Grobart for The Quartz guide to travel

The difference between a reasonably priced trip and a budget-busting act of extortion can sometimes be a matter of days. Travel site Trivago has collected data on how the average hotel-room price in major cities changed month-by-month last year, and it shows just how different prices can be depending on when you travel.(High and low average hotel room rates are listed in bold.)

CityJuly 2018Aug 2018Sep 2018Oct 2018Nov 2018Dec 2018Jan 2019Feb 2019Mar 2019Apr 2019May 2019Jun 2019
Amsterdam$174$172$201$170$154$153$123$144$150$208$197$191
Athens$125$116$132$112$88$85$81$83$91$108$125$124
Bangkok$84$88$85$83$87$97$89$98$89$85$85$87
Barcelona$155$148$153$140$110$108$91$113$115$146$140$163
Buenos Aires$71$71$73$75$77$76$72$74$78$71$65$68
Cape Town$90$95$102$100$110$126$124$140$123$107$97$86
Delhi$50$56$57$54$59$65$63$75$64$62$67$57
Dubai$145$148$152$200$200$238$198$208$195$218$146$147
Hong Kong$132$137$141$164$151$181$146$155$151$158$138$125
London$186$155$164$156$159$168$134$140$151$166$160$182
Mumbai$68$71$62$64$68$76$80$92$73$82$86$74
New York$195$209$270$269$238$269$154$148$177$232$235$223
Paris$156$134$193$163$141$155$142$134$138$158$156$188
Rio de Janeiro$63$72$72$61$68$97$80$84$99$77$74$74
Rome$110$99$134$122$93$99$86$84$98$125$131$121
Seoul$103$110$105$103$101$113$97$98$100$104$94$102
Shanghai$116$117$121$119$134$116$116$107$125$128$107$119
Singapore$183$191$202$177$159$170$166$179$171$174$170$166
Sydney$145$166$160$172$182$192$149$179$163$148$143$151
Tokyo$135$134$134$140$151$159$132$142$141$155$138$142

