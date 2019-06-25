The difference between a reasonably priced trip and a budget-busting act of extortion can sometimes be a matter of days. Travel site Trivago has collected data on how the average hotel-room price in major cities changed month-by-month last year, and it shows just how different prices can be depending on when you travel.(High and low average hotel room rates are listed in bold.)
|City
|July 2018
|Aug 2018
|Sep 2018
|Oct 2018
|Nov 2018
|Dec 2018
|Jan 2019
|Feb 2019
|Mar 2019
|Apr 2019
|May 2019
|Jun 2019
|Amsterdam
|$174
|$172
|$201
|$170
|$154
|$153
|$123
|$144
|$150
|$208
|$197
|$191
|Athens
|$125
|$116
|$132
|$112
|$88
|$85
|$81
|$83
|$91
|$108
|$125
|$124
|Bangkok
|$84
|$88
|$85
|$83
|$87
|$97
|$89
|$98
|$89
|$85
|$85
|$87
|Barcelona
|$155
|$148
|$153
|$140
|$110
|$108
|$91
|$113
|$115
|$146
|$140
|$163
|Buenos Aires
|$71
|$71
|$73
|$75
|$77
|$76
|$72
|$74
|$78
|$71
|$65
|$68
|Cape Town
|$90
|$95
|$102
|$100
|$110
|$126
|$124
|$140
|$123
|$107
|$97
|$86
|Delhi
|$50
|$56
|$57
|$54
|$59
|$65
|$63
|$75
|$64
|$62
|$67
|$57
|Dubai
|$145
|$148
|$152
|$200
|$200
|$238
|$198
|$208
|$195
|$218
|$146
|$147
|Hong Kong
|$132
|$137
|$141
|$164
|$151
|$181
|$146
|$155
|$151
|$158
|$138
|$125
|London
|$186
|$155
|$164
|$156
|$159
|$168
|$134
|$140
|$151
|$166
|$160
|$182
|Mumbai
|$68
|$71
|$62
|$64
|$68
|$76
|$80
|$92
|$73
|$82
|$86
|$74
|New York
|$195
|$209
|$270
|$269
|$238
|$269
|$154
|$148
|$177
|$232
|$235
|$223
|Paris
|$156
|$134
|$193
|$163
|$141
|$155
|$142
|$134
|$138
|$158
|$156
|$188
|Rio de Janeiro
|$63
|$72
|$72
|$61
|$68
|$97
|$80
|$84
|$99
|$77
|$74
|$74
|Rome
|$110
|$99
|$134
|$122
|$93
|$99
|$86
|$84
|$98
|$125
|$131
|$121
|Seoul
|$103
|$110
|$105
|$103
|$101
|$113
|$97
|$98
|$100
|$104
|$94
|$102
|Shanghai
|$116
|$117
|$121
|$119
|$134
|$116
|$116
|$107
|$125
|$128
|$107
|$119
|Singapore
|$183
|$191
|$202
|$177
|$159
|$170
|$166
|$179
|$171
|$174
|$170
|$166
|Sydney
|$145
|$166
|$160
|$172
|$182
|$192
|$149
|$179
|$163
|$148
|$143
|$151
|Tokyo
|$135
|$134
|$134
|$140
|$151
|$159
|$132
|$142
|$141
|$155
|$138
|$142