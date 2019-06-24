Skip to navigationSkip to content
CONFERENCE CALL

Watch: Our conference call from Cannes Lions

Member exclusive by Sam Grobart, Jenni Avins & Jason Karaian
Become a member to watch this video

Join Quartz global lifestyle reporter Jenni Avins and global finance and economics editor Jason Karaian as they digest the events, conversations, and issues surrounding this year’s Cannes Lions festival, the annual international gathering of the advertising and media industries

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
facebook, Google, advertising, Instagram, Burger King