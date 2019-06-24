Skip to navigationSkip to content
CONFERENCE CALL

Watch: Our conference call about Facebook and Libra

Member exclusive by Sam Grobart, John Detrixhe & Matthew De Silva
Become a member to watch this video

Join Quartz reporters John Detrixhe and Matthew De Silva as they discuss Facebook’s white paper on Libra, a new digital currency the company is supporting.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
facebook, cryptocurrency, Visa, PayPal, Mastercard