It’s time to reboot the Hollywood movie franchise

Men In Black: International—the fourth film in the Men In Black franchise and the first since 2012—was a comical failure.

The sci-fi film grossed just $30 million over its opening weekend in June, more than $20 million less than the three previous films grossed during their openings. According to Hollywood market research firm CinemaScore, audiences gave the film the lowest grade in the series. And it received a woeful 22% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes; If you multiplied that by four, it would still be worse than the rating for the first Men In Black film in 1997.

Assessing the catastrophe, a Sony Pictures executive had this to say to the Hollywood Reporter: “The movie needed a greater reason to be.”