The Mueller report is being turned into a saucy graphic novel

The nearly 450-page page Mueller Report is already available as an audiobook and has been made into a physical book by several publishing houses. Now it’s being turned into a comic.

IDW, a publisher based in San Diego, California, is planning to turn the mammoth report into a lean, digestible graphic novel, by Eisner Award-winning New Yorker cartoonist Shannon Wheeler and journalist Steve Duin.

The original report is the culmination of Robert Mueller’s two-year-investigation into alleged Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, allegations of conspiracy or coordination between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, and allegations of obstruction of justice by the Trump administration.

IDW hopes that translating the extremely dense legal document into a graphic novel format might make it more readable for the American public: “This really is the easiest way to get people to actually read it,” IDW editor Justin Eisinger told the Huffpost.

The first illustrated version of the special counsel’s findings, “borrows style from classic private detective yarns, complete with a villain’s rogues’ gallery, nail-biting cliffhangers, and a lone lawman standing proud against the wave of crime,” IDW promises in its press release.

Less than 48 hours after Mueller filed his report, Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, released a four-page summary stating that the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference found no collusion involving the president.

Mueller, who said his report “does not exonerate” the president, responded with a letter to Barr, saying the attorney general’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.” Hopefully, the graphic novel version will do the original report justice.

The Mueller Report: Graphic Novel is expected to be published in April 2020.