Everything you need to know about PreCheck and Global Entry

If you’ve been thinking about applying for any of the US government’s expedited screening programs for frequent fliers—Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, and the like—don’t put it off any longer. The process is easier than you might imagine, and the benefits are as good as people say. We’ll take you through all the information you need.

Which program is right for me?

Most people should apply for Global Entry, which comes with TSA PreCheck benefits, as well. But it depends on your circumstances. There are several different “trusted traveler” programs in the US from which to choose. Below are descriptions of each.