The 121 imports safe from US tariffs on Chinese goods

It seems like nothing is safe from the wrath of US president Trump’s trade war. His administration is already levying an extra 25% tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. After threatening to impose extra duties on “essentially all” Chinese products the president is headed back to the negotiating table with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president.
Luckily for Americans, not everything the US buys comes from China. Of the 1,973 products 1 that the US imported more than $100 million of in 2018, there are 121 supplied entirely from outside China. Those products account for $250 billion in imports.
In those 121 categories, Canada was the top supplier of 41 of them with a cumulative value of $81.5 billion.
Mexico supplied 23 of the 121 them. They were valued at $25.9 billion.
Other goods imported that are safe from Chinese tariffs are associated with a national heritage or signature industry.
Here’s the complete list of products the US sources entirely outside of China.
|Total value
|Product category
|$156,661,000,000
|Crude oil from petroleum and bituminous minerals
|8,535,777,304
|Road tractors for semi-trailers
|7,917,785,585
|Airplanes and other aircraft above 15,000 kg
|6,499,844,584
|Natural gas, gaseous
|4,238,786,319
|Motor vehicles exceeding 5 tons but not exceeding 20
|3,857,225,755
|Diesel engine trucks below 5 tons
|3,644,830,681
|Airplanes and other aircraft between 2,000 kg and 15k kg
|2,439,698,555
|Meat of bovine animals, boneless, fresh or chilled
|2,381,446,971
|Tomatoes, fresh or chilled
|2,348,387,805
|Avocados, fresh or dried
|2,252,478,614
|Electrical energy
|2,125,133,623
|Meat of bovine animals, boneless, frozen
|1,627,831,114
|Wood pulp
|1,582,046,723
|Cattle, live, other than purebred breeding
|1,562,855,721
|Grapes, fresh
|1,541,029,094
|Diesel engine trucks exceeding 20 tons
|1,383,940,701
|Platinum, unwrought or powder
|1,345,274,917
|Zinc
|1,258,609,845
|Petroleum bitumen
|1,146,241,707
|Cheese, including cheddar and colby
|1,104,705,356
|Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries and loganberries
|1,036,793,370
|Atlantic salmon and Danube salmon fresh or chilled
|1,013,987,999
|Cigars, cheroots & cigarillos, containing tobacco
|1,001,323,180
|Refined lead, unwrought
|988,813,120
|Anhydrous ammonia
|976,302,931
|Rhodium, unwrought or in powder form
|946,520,931
|Motorcycles exceeding 800 cc
|889,362,393
|Natural gas, liquefied
|767,059,629
|Cucumbers and gherkins, fresh or chilled
|728,540,570
|Ferrochromium over 4% carbon
|662,670,744
|Revolvers & pistols, designed to fire live ammo
|645,203,940
|Mobile cranes
|638,814,807
|Ferrous products from direct reduction of iron ore
|633,575,043
|Asparagus, fresh or chilled
|620,338,410
|Flat-hot-roll iron that is 3mm thick
|611,127,885
|Vanilla, neither crushed nor ground
|609,156,353
|Diamonds excluding unworked
|606,525,372
|Lemons and limes, fresh or dried
|591,736,020
|Strawberries, fresh
|590,078,692
|Meat of swine, other, frozen
|560,129,199
|Passenger vehicle exceeding 2500 cc
|558,570,340
|Meat, bovine cuts with bone in, fresh or chilled
|525,033,364
|Ferrosilicon manganese
|505,296,156
|Biodiesel and mixes containing less than 70% petrol oils etc
|502,965,199
|Flat-hot-rolled iron between 4.75 mm and 10 mm
|497,048,054
|Flat-cold-rolled iron between 1 mm and 3 mm
|495,672,465
|Meat of swine, nesoi, fresh or chilled
|440,935,989
|Prepared or preserved bovine meat etc. Nesoi
|431,913,271
|Flat-hot-rolled iron roll between 3 mm and 4.75 mm
|409,210,927
|Palladium, semimanufactured
|407,628,054
|Orange juice, frozen, sweetened or not
|406,130,425
|Mixtures of urea and ammonium nitrate in solution
|399,855,156
|Lobsters, live, fresh,or chilled
|397,491,779
|Natural uranium & compounds, alloys & ceramics etc
|392,632,730
|Palm kernel or babassu oil, refined
|391,858,091
|Helicopters of an unladen weight exceeding 2000 kg
|389,316,645
|Pumpkins, squash and gourds, fresh or chilled
|377,308,560
|Flat-rolled products of iron between 0.5 mm and 1 mm
|344,038,169
|Bituminous coal, not agglomerated
|340,163,631
|Meat of sheep, cuts, bone in nesoi, fresh, chilled
|340,158,556
|Melons (except watermelons) and papayas, fresh
|335,868,094
|Other uncoated paper and paperboard
|323,858,643
|Ferromanganese with over 2% carbon
|320,423,382
|Turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN
|318,678,213
|Watermelons, fresh
|318,141,741
|Edible brassicas (cabbages etc), fresh or chilled
|314,996,866
|Orange juice, not frozen, of a brix value not over 20
|309,782,928
|Ferroniobium
|308,754,735
|Tobacco, not stemmed/stripped
|297,373,000
|Agglomerated iron ores
|292,286,456
|Iron ore concentrates & non-agglomerated iron ores
|287,144,475
|Durum wheat
|269,957,632
|Malt, not roasted
|252,801,857
|Low erucic acid rape/colza seeds
|251,873,656
|Flat-cold-rolled iron less than 0.5 mm thick
|245,418,747
|Prepared or preserved chicken meat or offal, nesoi
|242,265,314
|Wine under 14% alcohol
|233,081,710
|Butter
|230,827,353
|Rapeseed/colza oil
|220,923,278
|Turbopropellers of a power exceeding 1,100 kW
|218,878,479
|Products of natural milk constituents, nesoi
|210,572,849
|Propene (propylene)
|207,339,945
|Tanker trailers and tanker semi-trailers
|202,824,668
|Railway or tramway cars
|202,787,206
|Plantains, fresh or dried
|197,028,966
|Lettuce, except head lettuce, fresh or chilled
|182,108,852
|Swine, live, nesoi, weighing less than 50 kg each
|181,851,970
|Motor vehicles greater than 5 tons
|181,705,724
|Unwrought lead, other than refined, nesoi
|173,075,424
|Chicken cuts and edible offal, frozen
|168,855,794
|Chemical woodpulp, dissolving grades
|168,077,008
|Yellowfin tunas except fillets, livers, roes
|167,177,812
|Concentrated poppy straw
|165,855,134
|Clementines, fresh or dried
|155,782,098
|Fresh cut chrysanthemums and buds
|154,455,146
|Offal of bovine animals, edible, nesoi, frozen
|150,566,368
|Waters not sweetened or flavored
|145,878,049
|Sport hunt and target-shooting rifles except muzzle-loading
|142,876,441
|Tillapia fillets, fresh or chilled
|137,558,901
|Toothfish, frozen
|136,925,257
|Kiwi fruit (Chinese gooseberries) fresh
|136,854,372
|Rum and tafia
|128,547,744
|Meat, swine, hams, shoulders, bone in, fresh or chilled
|127,934,672
|Prepared or preserved swine nesoi, hams etc
|125,328,980
|Cane molasses from extraction or refining of sugar
|123,601,098
|Caseinates & other casein derivatives; casein glue
|120,681,865
|Swine, live, nesoi, weighing 50 kg or more each
|117,471,949
|Petroleum oils and preps containing biodiesel, etc
|115,745,028
|Orange juice, other than frozen, sweetened or not
|114,353,565
|Pacific, Atlantic and Danube salmon, smoked
|110,439,573
|Flat-hot-roll iron 10 mm thick
|110,242,358
|Papayas, fresh
|109,612,088
|Iodine
|106,219,933
|Flours, meals and pellets, of fish or of crustaceans, mollusks or other aquatic invertebrates
|104,943,530
|Unwrought lead with equal weight antimony
|103,638,443
|Greenland Halibut
|102,676,251
|Chemical woodpulp excluding dissolving conifer
|102,587,528
|Horses, live, purebred breeding
|102,427,403
|Molybdenum ores and concentrates roasted
|101,248,388
|Alachlor (iso)
|100,603,601
|Vermouth