The 121 imports safe from US tariffs on Chinese goods

It seems like nothing is safe from the wrath of US president Trump’s trade war. His administration is already levying an extra 25% tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. After threatening to impose extra duties on “essentially all” Chinese products the president is headed back to the negotiating table with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president.

Luckily for Americans, not everything the US buys comes from China. Of the that the US imported more than $100 million of in 2018, there are 121 supplied entirely from outside China. Those products account for $250 billion in imports.

1 Here, we are are only looking at products categorized under six-digit codes in the Harmonized System

In those 121 categories, Canada was the top supplier of 41 of them with a cumulative value of $81.5 billion.

Mexico supplied 23 of the 121 them. They were valued at $25.9 billion.

Other goods imported that are safe from Chinese tariffs are associated with a national heritage or signature industry.

Here’s the complete list of products the US sources entirely outside of China.