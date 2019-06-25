Amazon Prime day is here again. And it’s not a single day

Amazon Prime Day, the company’s made-up sales holiday to ship more products on a random day in July, is nearly upon us again.

Amazon has announced that this year’s festivities will take place on July 15 and 16, which, if you’re playing attention, is clearly two days. Last year’s “day” was about 33 hours long. This year, Amazon just gave up on any pretense of a one-day event. In a release shared with Quartz, Amazon it would be offering Prime members “two full days with more than one million deals around the world.”

What’s on sale on Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is usually a hodgepodge of random odds and ends that you may or may not have any interest in, discounted gadgets, and some decent deals on products that Amazon itself makes. If you’re in the market for a new Echo device, Kindle, or Fire tablet, you should probably hold off buying one until July.

We’ll likely hear more about the deals in the coming days. Expect to be underwhelmed. Still, Amazon wants to keep you intrigued, urging consumers to “stay tuned as we continue to reveal collaborations with actors, musicians, athletes and top brands including new Prime Day Launches.”

When does Amazon Prime Day start?

There are already a few deals that have gone live, technically extending this event into multiple weeks, including $120 off the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV and a deal on a home surveillance kit. Amazon also said that there will be “exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment” unveiled between now and Prime Day.

The main event kicks off at at 12am US Pacific time on Monday, July 15, and run for 48 hours.