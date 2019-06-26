Skip to navigationSkip to content
Luggage boarding a train
AP/Carolyn Kaster
YOU CAN TAKE IT WITH YOU

The perfect packing strategy

Member exclusive by Rosie Spinks for The Quartz guide to travel

Packing comes with such promise, doesn’t it? That with effort and calculation, you can be perfectly primed—and dressed—for the adventure that lies ahead, wherever it unfolds.

That said, most people resolutely hate packing. But there’s reason to embrace the challenge with intention. Being a good packer can make you a better shopper and traveler. You will develop a knack for choosing an item that looks as good in a dive bar as it does in a members-only club. You will always have the right outerwear. You will not own shoes that hurt your feet. And you will accumulate polished clothing that does not require ironing. So, unzip your case with optimism. We got this.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
Travel, membership, packing, carry-on