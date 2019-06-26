The perfect packing strategy

Packing comes with such promise, doesn’t it? That with effort and calculation, you can be perfectly primed—and dressed—for the adventure that lies ahead, wherever it unfolds.

That said, most people resolutely hate packing. But there’s reason to embrace the challenge with intention. Being a good packer can make you a better shopper and traveler. You will develop a knack for choosing an item that looks as good in a dive bar as it does in a members-only club. You will always have the right outerwear. You will not own shoes that hurt your feet. And you will accumulate polished clothing that does not require ironing. So, unzip your case with optimism. We got this.