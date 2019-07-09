Employers should filter prospective hires for one thing they won’t find on a resume

Throughout her tenures at Brandless, BabyCenter, and AOL, entrepreneur and investor Tina Sharkey has developed a somewhat unconventional formula for hiring. After checking expertise, background, and references, she says, every employer should have a custom filter for someone who will embody the values of the company. For her, the filter is simple: a willingness to empty the office dishwasher.

In the first video of this five-part series for Quartz members on building a mission-driven company, Sharkey raises the three questions you need to answer to successfully define the mission of your company. In this second episode, she addresses the next step: hiring. In the remainder of the series, Sharkey demonstrates how to win employee and consumer buy-in; and how to extend your mission beyond your office walls.