How to get employees to care about your company’s mission

Brandless co-founder Tina Sharkey finishes her all-hands meetings by inviting employees to share good news from their personal lives. She says that this small tradition is actually key to building a larger sense of mission into the company, and there are countless other ways to do so on a grassroots level.

This video is part of a five-episode series for Quartz members on how to build a mission-driven company. In the first two episodes, Sharkey breaks down how to define your company’s mission, and how to hire to meet it. In this third video, she provides examples of what leaders can do to create a sense of community focused on their mission. In the final episodes, she explains how to extend your purpose to the physical community and to your consumers.