Brandless co-founder on why consumers want companies to “brand less”

In 2017, Tina Sharkey co-founded Brandless, a consumer goods business that offers just one choice for each type of item. She says that she wants to turn “brandless” into an attribute, and that her mission came from listening to consumers.

In this five-episode series for Quartz members, Sharkey makes the case for building a mission-driven company. In the first four videos, Sharkey guides viewers on how to define a company’s purpose; how to hire for it; and how to spread it among staff, and into your surrounding community.

In this final episode, Sharkey urges all of us to consider how consumption habits have changed—and offers tips on how to respond accordingly.