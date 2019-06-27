Apple is recalling MacBook Pros that could catch on fire

If you have an older MacBook Pro laptop, this is one you may want to read on your phone.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall today (June 27) for 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptops, after Apple announced a voluntary recall on the same computers last week.

The safety commission says there’s an outside chance that laptops sold between September 2015 and February 2017 could overheat and potentially cause fires. These laptops have “2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.”

“Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop’s battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation, as well as 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property,” the commission says.

To find out if your laptop is one of the affected models, click this link.

The commission says 432,000 laptops with the potential fault were sold in the US, along with 26,000 sold in Canada. Apple says if your serial number is on the list, stop using the computer immediately. You seek a replacement through an Apple store, an authorized service center, or Apple’s customer support lines.

Apple often announces voluntary replacements for defective products, usually after customer complaints have built up (look at what’s happened with the keyboards on most of its modern laptops), but rarely mandatory recalls.

So if you’re reading this story on one of these laptops, stop right now and get your laptop sorted.