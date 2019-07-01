Hong Kong demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council today (July 1), part of large-scale protests marking the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China. Using steel rods, the demonstrators shattered several of the the building’s glass doors and then pushed through metal shutters to enter inner areas of the building.

Police who had earlier been stationed inside to stop protesters from entering all the way ceded the building to the control of the demonstrators, who barricaded corridors and sprayed graffiti on the walls.

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Riot police on guard.

Crowds poured into the area into the evening, according to Quartz’s Isabella Steger, and formed long supply lines to pass equipment down to the frontline of protestors facing off against riot police.

The breaching of the legislature came several hours after protesters early in the afternoon shattered a part of the glass facade by using a cart as a battering ram, to the dismay of some of the other protesters.

Democratic lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting was earlier seen trying to calm protesters outside the legislature’s cracked glass. Lawmaker Claudia Mo, in a widely circulated social media video, warned protesters they could spend years in jail for storming the building.

AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Activists raise a black version of the Hong Kong flag Bauhinia flag.

An annual demonstration that takes place on July 1 to mark the territory’s return to China from British rule in 1997 was this year boosted by protests against a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China from Hong Kong. Though the bill has been indefinitely suspended, thousands are calling for the resignation of Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam for her missteps over it.

Local TV aired footage of Lam, lawmakers, and Chinese officials toasting the anniversary with champagne, next to images of riot police battling with demonstrators nearby. The South China Morning Post said the ceremony was the shortest and most subdued event yet, and unlike in past years, was moved indoors.

(Handout via Reuters) Carrie Lam, center, and Chinese officials at the ceremony.

The police used batons to push back demonstrators and discharged pepper spray. Some demonstrators reportedly sought help at medical stations that were set up nearby.

(REUTERS/Tyrone Siu) A protester is detained after getting pepper sprayed.

Hong Kong has been the site of mass protests for weeks since the introduction of the controversial bill. Lam indefinitely suspended the extradition bill on June 15, but protesters, as well as some lawmakers, want her to completely withdraw the bill or step down. At today’s anniversary commemoration, her first public appearance since apologizing and withdrawing the bill, Lam pledged to be more responsive to public demands.

Hong Kong was a British colony for 155 years before its return to China. A “one country, two systems” handover agreement granted the territory a “high degree of autonomy” until 2047. The extradition bill has raised growing fears about the erosion of democratic rights in the prosperous territory.

Many of the demonstrations have featured umbrellas, in a nod to 2014 pro-democracy protests, known as the Umbrella Movement, when protestors used them as a shield against pepper spray.