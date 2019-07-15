Skip to navigationSkip to content

This story is part of an ongoing series on how China is reshaping our world.

In 2013, Greece launched a “Golden Visa” investment program, dangling the promise of EU residency visas to anyone who invested directly in its ravaged economy. It was following the example of other countries like Portugal and Spain, which used golden visas to attract much-needed capital after the European debt crisis of 2009.

Greece focused its program on the property sector. For a minimum real estate investment of €250,000, investors and their families receive a five year residency permit. It has been a big hit with Chinese buyers, who have accounted for more than half of the investment—€600 million and counting—that the program has attracted.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in