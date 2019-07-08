An active-duty US Marine faces “alien smuggling” charges at the border

An active-duty US Marine is facing federal charges for allegedly picking up a group of undocumented immigrants on July 3 near the border and driving them inland for a payment of $1,000. It was the second such job he said had taken from a middleman, who stiffed him the first time.

The case offers a window into America’s broader immigration issues, and reveals another unseen consequence of the Trump administration’s hardline policies. Immigration on the southern US border has been marked in recent years by an increase in individuals and families seeking asylum. They are primarily fleeing violence and other harsh conditions in Mexico and Central America. The price they are willing to pay to be smuggled over the border has stoked an underground economy near the border.

The suspect is identified in legal filings obtained by Quartz as Byron Darnell Law II, who told US Border Patrol agents that he was an active duty US Marine stationed at California’s Camp Pendleton. Law was arrested by the Border Patrol minutes after picking up three Mexican nationals near Interstate 8 in Jacumba Hot Springs, California. Quartz was unable to verify Law’s service with the Marine Corps over the holiday weekend.

Law told agents that he was contacted the night before by a civilian acquaintance who was arrested with him, David Salazar-Quintero. Law said Salazar-Quintero asked him if he “was willing to make $1000 USD picking up an illegal alien,” according to court documents.

Law agreed, and the two drove to Jacumba Hot Springs and were guided to a pickup spot via cell phone by someone in Mexico, Law said, explaining that they drove the person to a McDonald’s parking lot in Del Mar, about 85 miles away. But the middleman who met them there to make the exchange never paid them, said Law.

On the morning of July 3, Law said Salazar-Quintero called and said he got a call from the same acquaintance, who asked if he wanted to do it again. This time, it would be three passengers, but Salazar-Quintero guaranteed they’d get paid for both jobs that day, in cash.

Law and Salazar-Quintero drove to Jacumba Hot Springs, picking up their passengers at roughly 10am. They were arrested at 10:17am.

Salazar-Quintero, for his part, insisted it was Law who had introduced him to the business, admitting to Border Patrol agents that he had done four similar jobs for a broker who had promised him $500 for each pickup. However, he said, he hadn’t been paid for those jobs.

Even though Donald Trump touts his strict border policies, the threat of stepped-up enforcement simply increases the price coyotes, as people-smugglers are known, can charge for their services. Someone is making money, even if the people doing the driving don’t see much of it. As two of Law and Salazar-Quintero’s three passengers told the Border Patrol, they paid $8,000 each to make the trip.