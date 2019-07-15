Billionaire philanthropy is being disrupted

For a couple of weeks in late 2018, procrastinators the world over tried their hand at a new kind of electronic time-wasting: virtual mega-philanthropy, via a viral choose-your-own-adventure strategy game. Made by designer Kris Ligman, the game kicks off with a chilling proclamation: “When you wake up this morning from unsettling dreams, you find yourself changed in your bed into a monstrous vermin. You are Jeff Bezos.”

Over the course of the following 30 or so text-only slides, players give away the Amazon founder’s fortune wherever they see fit, rendered at $150 billion in liquid terms at the time of the game’s inception. In the swipe of a few keys, you might hire 100,000 new teachers for four years each; end homelessness in the United States; and double the median Amazon worker’s salary to $56,000 a year. Doing so, according to the game’s author, would set Bezos back approximately $58.2 billion—a colossal sum, but one that would likely make no meaningful difference either to the man himself or many, many generations of his descendants. The estimated $55 million required to bring clean water to the town of Flint, Michigan, is about what Bezos earns in three hours.

“Now that the 15 minutes of fame have worn off, it’s actually not that difficult to understand why the thing worked,” Ligman wrote later, in a VentureBeat op-ed. “Roughly everyone wishes they had more cash to burn, and comparatively few people think it’s OK for a rich dude like Bezos to throw money at shit like private space travel while his own employees live on food stamps.”