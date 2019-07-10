Here are the types of houses ICE envisions raiding next

US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) is looking for new training structures to simulate the real-life scenarios it believes agents soon will be encountering.

Law-enforcement officers often practice maneuvers in environments known as “tactical villages,” which look like Hollywood sets without the cameras and lights. The FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia features a fake town called Hogan’s Alley that includes an ersatz bank, post office, hotel, and a movie theater. To train new ICE recruits, the agency’s Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs, located in Fort Benning, Georgia, says it will need mockups of residential buildings one would find in both Arizona and Chicago.

Under the Trump administration, new ICE hires have focused on “civil and criminal immigration enforcement.” This push to “restore the rule of law” has led to increased detentions of people who have never committed a serious crime. It has also meant more arrests in the US interior, many hundreds of miles away from the southern border.

A request for information issued this week by ICE says it wants the structures to “replicate geographic region[s]” chosen by the agency.

What ICE looks for in a raid setting

The portable, modular structures will consist of shipping containers that have been turned into “hyper-realistic” dwellings. They will include, according to the ICE solicitation, “atmospherics/set props found in typical residential buildings including faux drug or IED labs. Furniture, appliances, fixtures, clothing, toys, etc. Faux passports, currency and other type[s] of travel documents as well.”

The windows will be made from polycarbonate, not glass—for safety, and presumably, economic, considerations.

ICE’s “Arizona” house

ICE’s Arizona-style home will consist of three 8 ft x 40 ft shipping containers placed side-by-side, creating a structure measuring 960 sq ft. It will include 10 windows, four entrance doors, and a minimum of six interior rooms. One of the containers will serve as a “garage,” complete with roll-up door, as well as an exterior door and window. The garage and the main house will have pitched roofs with shingles, interior electrical outlets, and a fenced-in yard area.

ICE’s “Chicago” building

ICE’s Chicago-style home will be twice the size of the Arizona, with six 8 ft x 40 ft shipping containers stacked on top of one another to simulate a two-story apartment building. It will have 22 windows, three exterior doors, and one set each of interior and exterior stairs. There will be a minimum of five rooms on each floor, and a garage identical to the Arizona. Unlike the Arizona, ICE’s Chicago abode will feature an attic with a pull-down ladder and a trap door leading into the home.

ICE’s “Fish Bowl” structure

A third, generic open-top structure called the “Fish Bowl” will give instructors a bird’s eye view of trainees as they make their way through the interior.

ICE estimates the whole job for creating all of the structures will cost roughly $17.5 million.