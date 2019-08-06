Skip to navigationSkip to content
Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Bringing up baby, Chan Zuckerberg style.
SEED MONEY

Why tech investors are getting interested in early childhood initiatives

Member exclusive by Jenny Anderson for Can technology make us better parents?

In 2015, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan welcomed their first child to the world by committing $45 billion in Facebook shares to tackling the ills of the world. One of their initiative’s projects is the Primary School, which integrates education, health, and community support services for disadvantaged families and children from birth.

In late 2018, Jeff Bezos announced that he and his then-wife MacKenzie would commit $2 billion to build a chain of Montessori-inspired preschools, among other things. The venture is called the Day One fund.

In January, the Omidyar Network—founded by Pierre Omidyar of eBay fame—released a report on early childhood highlighting the trends which underscore its two-generation approach to investing in early learning and care in the US.

