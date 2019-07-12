In this conference call, Quartz deputy finance editor Oliver Staley and Quartz reporter Akshat Rathi discussed Akshat’s profile of Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub . The first female CEO of a major international oil company, Hollub is pursuing a goal many would think to be anathema for an oil company: carbon neutrality.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Membership will also get you: