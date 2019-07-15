Skip to navigationSkip to content
Become a member to watch this video

Quartz reporter Olivia Goldhill takes readers’ questions on her field guide about the giant market for your personal data.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in