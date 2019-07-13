The best Amazon Prime Day deals announced so far

Prime Day, Amazon’s orgy of discount consumption, will flood the internet with more than a million deals starting July 15 at 12am US Pacific time (3am US Eastern time).

If you need a primer on the Amazon-invented shopping holiday, check out our Prime Day guide. But if you want to dive into the online retail extravaganza, we’ve broken down the best sales Amazon has announced so far.

Note that Amazon has only deigned to bestow these deals on Prime members. If you aren’t a member but still want in, you can start a 30-day free trial and get access.

Amazon Devices

Amazon is offering some of its steepest discounts on its own products. Fire 7 tablets will sell for $30 (a 40% discount) and Ring video doorbells will sell for $70 (a 30% discount). If you buy a Kindle for $60—a 33% discount—Amazon will kick in a $5 eBook credit and three free months of Kindle Unlimited. The company also promises savings of up to $200 on eero Wifi systems.

The biggest deal of all is on Echo speakers, which are half-off, selling for $50. And if you don’t have Amazon Music Unlimited, they’ll throw in six free months of music streaming.

Electronics

Amazon will offer Portal, Facebook’s video calling device that comes with Alexa built-in, for $79 (a 60% discount). Meanwhile, some Sony smart TVs will sell for up to 50% off.

Prime Day will also bring deals on gaming consoles: You can save up to 20% on the 32GB Oculus Go virtual reality headset or 33% on a Playstation 4 Pro console bundle. Plus, Amazon is offering $35 in eShop credit if you buy a Nintendo Switch and 25% off the device’s Joy-Con controllers.

Fashion & Beauty

Eddie Bauer clothing and accessories will sell for up to 60% off. Clothes from J. Crew, Goodthreads, and Amazon Essentials will sell for up to 50% off. Belei skincare products and Revly beauty supplements will be up to 40% off.

Genetic ancestry tests

If you want a DNA testing kit, Amazon is offering huge deals. You can save $99 on 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry service, and AncestryDNA will be 50% off.

Odds & Ends

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a 3D printer, now’s your chance to save 40% on a 3D Systems FabPro machine, which will sell for $1,999.

If you’ve made a new furry friend, you can save 60% on your first pet food subscription.

And if you really don’t know what to spend your money on, Amazon-subsidiary Woot! will sell you a Bag of Crap (which, misleadingly, is a box stuffed with random crap) for just $10.