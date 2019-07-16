If you’re boycotting Amazon, here’s everything else you have to forego

Amazon employees at a few of the company’s fulfillment centers in Europe and the US have organized walkouts and demonstrations to highlight the difficult working conditions they face, as the company’s Prime Day discounts continue across the web. In solidarity with the workers, some customers have taken to the internet to say they won’t be buying anything from Amazon during Prime Day.

If you’re planning on seeing out the rest of Prime Day without purchasing anything from Amazon, it’s worth remembering the Jeff Bezos’ company controls a lot more than just the Amazon.com website. Here’s a short list of the other sites, properties, and companies you’d need to boycott to make sure none of your dollars are supporting Amazon:

Whole Foods

Amazon purchased the grocery-store chain in 2017 for roughly $14 billion. Customers can now order same-day delivery of Whole Foods groceries in many US cities through Amazon Prime Now.

Audible

Amazon bought the audiobook reader and marketplace for $300 million in 2008.

Twitch

Amazon acquired the video-streaming site, primarily used by gamers, for nearly $1 billion in 2014. It also recently bought the ancient social network Bebo for $25 million to help build out its e-sports business, and folded the operation into Twitch.

IMDb

Chances are, if you’ve ever wanted to know more about a movie or who’s in it, you’ve been to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). Amazon purchased the data-rich site in 1998, and now operates a streaming-video service under its name

Zappos

Amazon acquired one of its large e-commerce rivals, Zappos, which primarily focuses on footwear, for nearly $1 billion in 2009. The company, which has a highly unusual management structure, has mainly been left to its own devices over the last decade. Amazon itself has pushed into selling shoes as part of a larger effort to dominate online fashion sales.

Shopbop

Much like Zappos, Amazon has left the online fashion retailer more or less alone after purchasing it in 2006.

ComiXology

Amazon purchased ComiXology, which, had become a sort of Kindle marketplace for comic books, in 2014.

Goodreads

Amazon bought the book-review website and social network in 2013. User reviews can now be seen in the Kindle store if you’re a member, but buying books from Amazon isn’t required to use the site.

Ring

Once a failed contestant on the Shark Tank pitch show, Amazon purchased the connected doorbell and camera company for $1 billion in 2018. Amazon has helped the company expand its range of camera products, and critics say it has helped Amazon build a digital panopticon that preys on homeowners’ fears.

eero

As with Ring, Amazon’s acquisition of eero, the easy-to-use wifi router company, has been seen as a tool to help Amazon know as much about its users as possible at all times. The company reportedly sold for $97 million.

Blink

Around the same time as Ring, Amazon also bought Blink, another connected-camera company, with the sale price reported to be around $90 million. Like Ring and eero, many of Blink’s products have been heavily discounted this Prime Day.

Woot

Amazon acquired the daily deals site Woot in 2010, with much of the original executive staff leaving in the first few years of Amazon ownership.

The YES Network

If you’re a fan of the Yankees, you may not want to tune in to today’s game. Amazon bought a slice of the sports network when it was sold by 21st Century Fox in March for $3.5 billion.

Alexa.com

No, not the digital assistant found in Echo devices (which Amazon also makes), but the internet page-ranking site. Amazon bought the internet-analysis company a decade ago for $250 million. It clearly likes the name Alexa a lot.

…and a very large portion of the websites on the internet

One of the main problems with trying to boycott Amazon is that it’s almost everywhere online. The company runs AWS (Amazon Web Services), which powers many of the websites on the internet, and hosts many of the databases companies around the world use. As New York Magazine noted when AWS had a large outage at one of its server farms in 2018, web users couldn’t access many popular sites online, including Netflix, Capital One bank, Pinterest, Slack, Adobe, and of course, Amazon itself. Other companies that run on AWS include Expedia, Condé Nast, Comcast, Siemens, Unilever, WeTransfer, AOL, Atlassian, the US Department of State, and many other government branches.