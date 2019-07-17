Guess how much people are willing to pay for Moon landing memorabilia

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, and Earth is going galactic pretending they’re astronauts for the day. But as only 12 people have ever set foot on the Moon’s surface, it might be easier to buy something that’s been there instead.

In support of the six Apollo missions that made it to the Moon between 1968 and 1972, a few auction houses have cobbled together some pretty impressive collections of lunar memorabilia. Sotheby’s has a space-exploration-themed auction that includes vintage spacesuits and what is perhaps the only peacock feather flown in space, and Dallas-based Heritage Auctions is selling Neil Armstrong’s personal flight suit as well as his childhood teddy bear.

We took a closer look at what was on offer in the Christie’s collection, One Giant Leap: Celebrating Space Exploration 50 Years after Apollo 11. Can you guess the asking prices for the Apollo 11 flight plan, an uneaten space brownie (no, not that kind), a lunar dust–encrusted velcro patch, and a piece of the Moon?

