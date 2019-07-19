How to keep up with the future of philanthropy

The world of philanthropy is vast and contains many off shoots and tendrils. It’s hard to keep up with it all, but here are some general resources to help you follow the major trends shaping the world of giving.

The big hitters. The Chronicle of Philanthropy and Inside Philanthropy are two of the more important news outlets, with regular updates, data dives, and analysis. Both are run on a subscription model. Each year Giving USA publishes in-depth data on how philanthropy has changed and the health of the sector. And in the world of academia, the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for High Impact Philanthropy is producing some of the most interesting work in the field.

Multiple popular non-fiction books have been published on the topic in the past couple of years. Anand Giridharadas’ Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World is among the most popular: we liked David Callahan’sThe Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age and Rob Reich’s Just Giving: Why Philanthropy Is Failing Democracy and How It Can Do Better, which make similar critiques. (Callahan is the founder and editor of the digital media site Inside Philanthropy, while Reich is a professor of political science at Stanford University.)