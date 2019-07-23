Justin Sun postpones his lunch with Warren Buffett after falling under investigation in China

Warren Buffett is off the hook. His lunch date with Justin Sun, a Chinese crypto promoter, has been delayed indefinitely as the 29-year-old entrepreneur stares down an investigation in Beijing.

Sun’s company, the Tron Foundation, claimed on Monday that its founder was suffering from kidney stones, forcing him to cancel the meal with Buffett in San Francisco he won in a charity auction. However, according to Caixin (link in Chinese), Sun has actually been prohibited from leaving China, as Beijing’s top internet regulator investigates him on suspicions on illegal fundraising, money laundering, pornography distribution, and gambling. Sun has not been formally charged with any wrongdoing.

The Tron Foundation raised $70 million in 2017 through an initial coin offering shortly before China outlawed the sale of digital tokens. Since then, the organization has been beset by allegations of plagiarism and scandalized by related fraud. (Sun denied plagiarism in his company’s white paper and Tron says it warned investors of potential scams using its likeness.) Meanwhile, the Tron Foundation’s plan to build a crypto-based entertainment platform has been overshadowed by trading of its associated TRX tokens. Although TRX possesses a $1.6 billion market cap, the digital coins trade for just over $0.02 apiece and their price has fallen 17% since Sun’s detainment.

It appears Sun’s aggressive self-promotion on social media finally drew the ire of Chinese authorities. On Twitter, his profile banner still declares he won the charity lunch with Buffett with a $4.5 million bid.