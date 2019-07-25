Insults from their own governor finally pushed Puerto Ricans over the edge

Puerto Rican lawmakers are rolling out proceedings to impeach governor Ricardo Roselló after days of massive demonstrations over crude and offensive jokes he and his buddies made in secret chats.

The head of the island’s House of Representatives called an extraordinary session (links in Spanish) on Thursday to start the process, which according to the Puerto Rican constitution can be carried out in case of “treason, bribery, other serious crimes, and those lesser crimes that imply depravation.”

Roselló was expected to resign Wednesday during a press conference he had called, but he later canceled it. He had reportedly agreed with lawmakers that he would step down, but broke his promise, according to local media. Late Wednesday, protesters were still calling out #RickyRenuncia, or “Ricky quit,” outside La Fortaleza, as the governor’s mansion is dubbed.

The chat communications, revealed by Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism July 13, appeared to be the last straw for many on the island.

Since Roselló took office in 2017, his administration was forced to declare bankruptcy, and handed over significant powers to a US Congress-created board that is negotiating with creditors on its behalf. A few months later came Hurricane María, a natural and manmade disaster that devastated the island. Roselló’s bungled response left Puerto Ricans without power for months and contributed to thousands of deaths.

That’s in addition to the federal government’s own slow and inadequate response to the storm and the humiliation of having US president Donald Trump throw paper-towel rolls at hurricane survivors (among other Trump-inflicted indignities).

Then earlier this month, the FBI arrested former members of the Roselló administration on charges of misdirecting public funds to cronies.

All that pent-up frustration and outrage erupted with the chat revelations, which also suggest the governor and his crew misused public funds to promote their party and shared privileged government information. The protests were massive and diverse. Puerto Ricans found a variety of ways to call for Roselló’s resignation, including from horseback and on jet skis, in yoga poses and through dancing. Some Puerto Ricans living abroad felt compelled to fly in last-minute to join in.

Under the constitution, the next in line for the governorship is the secretary of state, a post that has been empty since Luis Rivera Marín, one of the secret chat participants, stepped down. Next in line after that is justice secretary Wanda Vázquez. But it’s unclear the crowds will be happy with any member of Roselló’s party.