What Boris Johnson’s bullish new comments reveal about his Brexit plan

Back in 2016, Boris Johnson, then the mayor of London, penned an op-ed that argued the UK should vote to remain in the EU.

“Hold your breath. Think of Britain. Think of the rest of the EU. Think of the future. Think of the desire of your children and your grandchildren to live and work in other European countries; to sell things there, to make friends and perhaps to find partners there.”

Johnson then warned readers: “do you really, truly, definitely want Britain to pull out of the EU? Now?”

The piece was never published. Instead, a different article ran in which Johnson took the opposite view. He then played a leading role in the 2016 referendum that resulted in a narrow vote to leave the EU.

Flash forward three years, and Johnson is now prime minister of the UK after receiving some 92,000 votes in a Conservative leadership election. So where does he now stand on Brexit—which sunk his predecessors David Cameron and Theresa May—and all the thorny details of getting it done?

We’ve pulled together Johnson’s recent remarks on everything from renegotiating a deal, the prospect of a no deal exit, solving the Irish border issue, and paying the EU divorce bill tab: