How China took the emerging art market by storm

If the art market were a country, it would be one of the world’s fastest growing: With 6% growth between 2017 and 2018, its expansion rate would be second only to China (which grew 6.6%).

But then, if the art market were a country, it would actually be three: Almost all of the $67.4 billion market is taken up by the US, UK, and China, which are home to 84% of all commercial art transactions, leaving crumbs to the rest of the world. France, the fourth-largest market, is far below the top three, at 6%.