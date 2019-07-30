Skip to navigationSkip to content
Ghana pavilion curator Nana Oforiatta Ayim smiles during the 58th Biennale of Arts exhibition in Venice, Italy, 2019.
AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Ghana pavilion curator Nana Oforiatta Ayim during the 58th Biennale of Arts exhibition in Venice, Italy, 2019.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Is there art after China?

Member exclusive by Annalisa Merelli for How China took over the art world

Uli Sigg, a Swiss businessman, arrived in China for the first time in the late 1970s. He had been sent by his company, Schindler Elevators, to set up shop in the country, which was fresh off the end of Mao Zedong’s rule and only starting to open up to the rest of the world.

Sigg had a fascination with art, and he was drawn toward China’s nascent contemporary art scene: with the cultural revolution just behind their backs, artists were searching for their language in a newfound freedom of expression.

It took a few years for Sigg to move from observation to acquisition. Specifically, it was when he served as Swiss ambassador to China and Mongolia between 1995 and 1998 that he began buying contemporary Chinese art. He did so systematically, not just picking up a few pieces he liked, but deliberately working toward a collection that documented the evolution of Chinese contemporary art in a way nobody else was doing. Sigg said in a documentary that he “absolutely wanted to find a new way into Chinese reality, and [he] imagined [he’d] get it from contemporary Chinese art.” 

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in