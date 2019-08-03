What it was like living through the hottest month in Earth’s recorded history

July of 2019 is officially the hottest month in recorded history. Humanity’s experiment of pumping greenhouse gases in to the atmosphere is producing results that are frighteningly consistent with our predictions. The climate crisis is here.

One of scientists’ predictions has been for more frequent and intense heatwaves. While the global average temperature has risen by about 1°C, in small pockets people might experience daily temperatures as high as 20°C above average—spikes that can have devastating consequences. From human health, transportation systems, and environmental stability to animal safety, civic peace, and water and energy availability, every element of modern life can be affected by such extreme temperatures.

Just take a look at some of the examples of what happened last month.

Belgium

Trains were disrupted.

Ozone pollution peaked.

A zoo fed tigers iced chickens and bears iced watermelon to keep them safe.

The country’s all-time high was recorded in Kleine-Brogel at 39.9°C (104°F), higher than the previous record of 38.8°C set in June 1947.

China

More than 500,000 suffered from widespread droughts.

Cases of heatstroke spiked in Shanghai.

Electricity consumption shot to new highs in many cities in Guangdong province.

Record-setting highs were registered in a dozen cities, including Beijing and Chongqing.

France

Paris was on red alert (link in French).

Residents were asked to look out (link in French) for vulnerable elderly.

A nuclear power plant suffered an outage.

At least five people died because of the heatwave.

Germany

The Rhine’s water levels dropped, causing disruption for river traffic.

The Danube’s water levels fell, stranding ships.

The country hit an all-time high of 40.5°C in Geilenkirchen.

Greenland

The country’s ice sheets are melting at a rate projected by pessimistic climate models to happen in 2070.

India

Japan

At least 11 people died because of the heatwave.

The Netherlands

The country reached an all-time high of 39.2°C near Breda, exceeding the previous high of 38.6°C set in August 1944.

Norway

Norway recorded an all-time high at 35.6°C, equaling a record set in 1970.

Portugal

Wildfires were ablaze in central Portugal and the Algrave.

Russia

The country declared an emergency (paywall) after it couldn’t bring huge swathes of wildfires in Siberia under control.

Spain

Villages near Madrid were evacuated because of wildfires.

The UK

Planes were canceled.

Trains were delayed.

People fought over access to an outdoor pool.

The country’s all-time high was broken, reaching 38.7°C in Cambridge.

The US

All this happened with a global average temperature rise of about 1°C compared to the pre-industrial period. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that, at current trajectory, the world will warm between 3°C and 4°C by 2100.