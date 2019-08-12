The optimist’s argument for how automation will impact jobs

This week, Quartz is reprising its best articles about “the future of work,” a term that encompasses topics as varied as benefits, automation, and re-skilling. This article, a version of which first ran in March 2017, explains the optimists’ view of how machines will impact jobs.

Machines, you may have heard, are coming for all the jobs.

Robots flip burgers and work warehouses. Artificial intelligence handles insurance claims and basic bookkeeping, manages investment portfolios, does legal research, and performs basic HR tasks. Human labor doesn’t stand a chance against them—after the “automation apocalypse,” only those with spectacular abilities and the owners of the robots will thrive.