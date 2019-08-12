The history of the future of work

This week, Quartz is reprising its best articles about “the future of work,” a term that encompasses topics as varied as benefits, automation, and re-skilling. This article, a version of which first ran in July 2017, looks at the ways in which this subject has captured our attention (and anxiety) for centuries.

“The future of work” is suddenly everywhere—which is an interesting feat for a 500-year-old discussion.

Today many worry that strides in artificial intelligence—new machines that can parse legal documents, diagnose diseases, drive trucks, and complete other jobs once thought too complex to automate—will result in widespread unemployment, just as, in the late 16th century, Queen Elizabeth I supposedly denied a patent to the inventor of a new automated knitting machine because she feared it would take the jobs of “young maidens who obtain their daily bread by knitting.”