We need a new language for the future of work

This week, Quartz is taking a look back at its best articles about “the future of work,” a term that encompasses topics as varied as benefits, automation, and re-skilling. This interview, a version of which first ran in June 2019, explores the idea that we’ll eventually need not only new thinking, but new words, to address impending changes in work.

Globotics. Telemigrants. White-collar robots. To describe the future of work, Richard Baldwin is developing a new lexicon.

The professor of international economics at the Graduate Institute in Geneva warns that we are unprepared for the ways in which new technology is changing the nature of globalization. Baldwin’s new book, The Globotics Upheaval: Globalization, Robotics, and the Future of Work, is a natural follow-up to his 2016 book, The Great Convergence. Three years ago, he explained how a third wave of globalization—a collapse in the cost of the movement of people thanks to technology—would be the most disruptive, because it hits workers in the service sector.