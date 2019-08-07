How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event featuring the Note 10

Samsung is hosting an event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center today (Aug. 7), where it’s expected to launch the new Galaxy Note 10 smartphone, along with a few other things. The event will start at 4pm US Eastern time, 1pm US Pacific time, and 9pm London time.

If you’d like to follow along with the event live, Samsung is offering a host of ways to do so. You can either head over to the company’s homepage or press site, or if you’d prefer, you can watch along on Facebook, or even Twitter.

Samsung is expected to unveil an update to its excellent Note 9 smartphone at the event, and potentially a few other products. Ahead of the event, the company released its latest smartwatch, the round and slim Galaxy Watch Active2. The watch will be available in late September and start at $280.