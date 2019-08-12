Skip to navigationSkip to content
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
BEYOND ROBOTS

The future of work in the US is taking care of the elderly

Member exclusive by Dan Kopf for The future of work

This week, Quartz is reprising its best articles about “the future of work,” a term that encompasses topics as varied as benefits, automation, and re-skilling. This article, a version of which first ran in November 2017, looks beyond the robots-taking-jobs conversation at the professions that are almost certain to require more humans.

The future of work in the US is uncertain. Artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, and the move away from full-time employment are all factors that make it increasingly unpredictable.

Yet there is one thing we do know. The US population is getting a lot older, and that means more jobs caring for the elderly. A lot more.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in