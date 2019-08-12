The future of work in the US is taking care of the elderly

This week, Quartz is reprising its best articles about “the future of work,” a term that encompasses topics as varied as benefits, automation, and re-skilling. This article, a version of which first ran in November 2017, looks beyond the robots-taking-jobs conversation at the professions that are almost certain to require more humans.

The future of work in the US is uncertain. Artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, and the move away from full-time employment are all factors that make it increasingly unpredictable.

Yet there is one thing we do know. The US population is getting a lot older, and that means more jobs caring for the elderly. A lot more.