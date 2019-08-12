Skip to navigationSkip to content
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
LAZY NEW WORLD

Would universal basic income really make people happy?

Member exclusive by Ephrat Livni for The future of work

This week, Quartz is reprising its best articles about “the future of work,” a term that encompasses topics as varied as benefits, automation, and re-skilling. This book review, a version of which first ran in December 2018, explores the potential outcome of universal basic income, a policy that has had champions as diverse as Martin Luther King Jr., Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes, and current US Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

It’s the year 2036. Cars drive themselves. Your house is run by an AI. You have a tiny device implanted in your hand, called a gram, which delivers everything to you—even more convenient than Amazon Prime. And a robot has your job. But you’ve got government-funded health care and basic income. Your needs are met.

Still, you’re miserable.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in