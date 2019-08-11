Watch: Our video conference call about whether technology can make us better parents

In this conference call, senior reporter Jenny Anderson and editor Jason Karaian took your questions about the wave of entrepreneurs focused on the market to support new parents. Among other things, they discussed:
- Can technology make us better parents?
- The market to support new parents is “massive yet weirdly underdeveloped.” Why is that?
- There are a lot of rich tech execs—like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos—getting into this industry. What do they see in it?
- Who’s doing what?
- What does the science say about what babies actually need?