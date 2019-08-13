Skip to navigationSkip to content

Race to Zero Emissions II // hot hot hot

Watch: Our video conference call about record-breaking heatwaves

By Akshat Rathi & Katie Palmer

In this conference call, senior reporter Akshat Rathi and science and health editor Katie Palmer discussed the record-breaking heatwaves that occurred around the world in July 2019. Among other things, they discussed:

  • What are the wide-ranging impacts of extreme heat?
  • In cities hit by extreme heat, how might we mitigate the threat to public health?
  • How do scientists attribute specific extreme weather events to human-induced climate change?
  • What does a continuation of these global warming trends mean for future emissions?
  • How do we create cool environments without increasing overall energy use and emissions?

Akshat Rathi
Senior reporter
