Watch: Our video conference call about a global currency war

In this conference call, senior reporter Gwynn Guilford and finance editor Jason Karaian took your questions about the potential for a round of competitive devaluation, the nature of the financial relationship between the US and China, and the outlook for the global economy if a currency war broke out on top of the trade war.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Membership will also get you: